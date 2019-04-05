Register
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

    Maduro Says Nontraditional War Being Waged Against Venezuela

    Latin America
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said a "nontraditional war" without weapons was being waged against the South American country, which had faced a number of large power outages over the recent weeks.

    "It is a nontraditional war against public services in order to make the country uncontrollable and come to power through chaos and violence," Maduro said in an address broadcast by his Periscope channel on Thursday.

    Workers unload medicines and disposable medical supplies from a Yangtze River Express Airlines Boeing 747 cargo plane after landing at Simon Bolivar International Airport on March 29, 2019 in Maiquetia, Vargas state, northern Venezuela. A Chinese plane loaded with 65 tons of medicines and medical supplies arrived in Venezuela
    © AFP 2019 / Yuri CORTEZ
    China Slams Claims of Sending Military to Help Venezuela's Maduro as 'Fiction'
    Maduro suggested that Venezuela was facing an attempted "electricity coup and a nontraditional war" conducted by the United States and the Venezuelan opposition.

    The president added that the authorities have been resisting these overthrow attempts and were moving the country toward peace, stability and national unity.

    Speaking live on national television on Thursday, Maduro called on Venezuelans to set up water storage hubs across the country to ensure there is enough water in case of new electricity outages.

    "I am insisting that at this stage of fighting against imperialistic attacks on critical systems, all Venezuelans should save water and organize reserves on the level of communes," Maduro claimed.

    The president also instructed a water tank factory to increase its output.

    Moreover, Maduro suggested that Venezuela’s ministries should create special groups in WhatsApp messaging platform to communicate information to the public amid the attacks on the Venezuelan infrastructure.

    In this handout photo released by the Miraflores Presidential Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes a V for Victory hand gesture after arriving at the Fort Tiuna military base in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Marcelo Garcia
    Trump's Rep Reveals How US Wants Maduro's Rule in Venezuela to End
    READ MORE: Maduro: Venezuela is 'Testing Ground for Electromagnetic Arms, New War Strategy'

    Meanwhile, Venezuelan Minister of Water Administration Evelyn Vasquez said the operation of water pumping stations had been restored in the majority of Venezuela's regions, adding that some of the areas still lacked water supply.

    In March, Venezuela suffered from several large blackouts caused by what the authorities called US attacks on the Venezuelan power grid. Washington has denied any involvement in the power failures.

    The crisis in the energy industry erupted amid a political crisis in Venezuela. The turmoil began in January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido, supported by the United States, proclaimed himself Venezuela’s interim president. Maduro, supported by China and Russia among other states, accused Guaido of plotting to overthrow him with backing from Washington.

