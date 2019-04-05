US State Dept Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela Before Saturday Demonstrations

"Depart while commercial flights are available," the advisory stated. "If choosing to stay, ensure you have adequate supplies to shelter in place."
Duelling demonstrations between supporters of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido have become common in recent weeks, with protest this Saturday expected to be especially large, according to published reports.
The advisory warned Americans remaining in the country to avoid large demonstrations on Saturday.Number of UN Staff in Venezuela Increased to Over 300
In January, US-backed opposition leader Guaido illegally declared himself interim president of Venezuela after disputing Maduro’s re-election victory in May. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down.
Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
