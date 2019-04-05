US State Dept Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela Before Saturday Demonstrations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – American citizens and residents in Venezuela are being urged to leave the country before nationwide pro- and anti-government demonstrations on Saturday amid ongoing electrical blackouts that made protests especially chaotic in recent weeks, the US Embassy in Caracas said in a travel advisory on Thursday.

"Depart while commercial flights are available," the advisory stated. "If choosing to stay, ensure you have adequate supplies to shelter in place."

Public water supplies, cell phone networks, the internet, hospital emergency rooms and other public services have become unreliable due to continuing electrical outages, the advisory said.

Duelling demonstrations between supporters of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido have become common in recent weeks, with protest this Saturday expected to be especially large, according to published reports.

The advisory warned Americans remaining in the country to avoid large demonstrations on Saturday.

In January, US-backed opposition leader Guaido illegally declared himself interim president of Venezuela after disputing Maduro’s re-election victory in May. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down.

Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.