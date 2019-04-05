Number of UN Staff in Venezuela Increased to Over 300

“We are deeply concerned by the substantial humanitarian needs of the people in Venezuela,” Dujarric said. “We have increased our staffing – it has gone from about 190 in September 2017 to just over 300 as of March of this year.”
“We have been building up our capacity, the secretary-general has been very much focused on both what is going on inside Venezuela, but also on the impact of the movement of people leaving Venezuela, the impact it has had on the neighbouring countries,” Dujarric added.
The United States has been seeking to bring so-called humanitarian aid to Venezuela through the Colombian border since opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself acting Venezuelan president in January.
At the same time, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said that it has gained an opportunity to organize unhindered humanitarian aid deliveries to Venezuela.
