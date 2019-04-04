Deputy FM: Gov't Ready to Protect Venezuela Against Internal, Foreign Aggression

President Nicolas Maduro stated earlier in the day that the "criminal" opposition is planning to kill him and sow chaos in the military, adding that Caracas would boost the number of militia forces in order to avert possible aggression.

Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil announced Thursday that the government is ready to stop any aggression against the country, either domestic or foreign.

He stressed that support for opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido is declining, as fewer and fewer people are going to his rallies.

"The upcoming small rallies do not pose any threat to national security. But if a threat arises, such as infiltration by hostile elements in order to attack the people, then we will be ready to fight back", he explained.

READ MORE: Maduro: Venezuela is 'Testing Ground for Electromagnetic Arms, New War Strategy'

© REUTERS / Manaure Quintero Venezuelan Authorities Launch Criminal Case Against Guaido - Constituent Assembly Member

The statement comes as Venezuelans are preparing for the upcoming "Operation Freedom", which, according to Guaido, will lead to a shift of power in the country. However, the self-proclaimed president hasn't specified what precisely will take place in Venezuela.

The political crisis in Venezuela deteriorated when Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president in January, was immediately recognised by Washington and its allies, who opposed the re-election of Maduro last year. At the same time, Russia, China, Turkey, and many other countries confirmed their support for the legitimate government.