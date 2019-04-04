Venezuela Says China, Russia to Each Supply Medicine Containers Until Year-End

"These medicines will be enough to meet [the demand] of our healthcare system," Alvarado said on Wednesday, as aired by the VTV broadcaster.
"Separate purchases still remain blocked," the minister added, referring to US restrictions against Venezuela.
In late March, Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami said the country had received 65 tonnes of medicines from China.
Russia has also repeatedly delivered aid, including medicines, to crisis-hit Venezuela at the request of the country’s authorities.
