Venezuela Says China, Russia to Each Supply Medicine Containers Until Year-End

CARACAS (Sputnik) – Venezuela will be receiving an average of 100 containers with medicines from both China and Russia monthly until the end of this year, Venezuela's Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said, adding that this measure will allow overcoming the consequences of the blockade imposed on the South American country by the United States.

"These medicines will be enough to meet [the demand] of our healthcare system," Alvarado said on Wednesday, as aired by the VTV broadcaster.

The minister added that Caracas had already received large amounts of vaccines, brought to Venezuela by air, from China and Russia.

"Separate purchases still remain blocked," the minister added, referring to US restrictions against Venezuela.

In late March, Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami said the country had received 65 tonnes of medicines from China.

Russia has also repeatedly delivered aid, including medicines, to crisis-hit Venezuela at the request of the country’s authorities.