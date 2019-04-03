Venezuela Starts Planned Power Outages to Stabilise System – Vice President

CARACAS (Sputnik) – The Venezuelan authorities have launched planned power outages in some of the country's regions, necessary to stabilise the power supply system, Vice President and Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said.

"As part of the process to restore and stabilise our power system, which was targeted by criminal fascists, we inform that starting from 6:00 PM [22:00 GMT, Tuesday] and until 8:30 PM we are starting regulation of the power system load in some parts of the country. We are winning", Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter page.

READ MORE: US Did Not Ask Mexico to Offer Asylum to Venezuelan President Maduro — Mexico

On late Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro adopted a month-long plan to restore the nation's power supply system that envisages regulation of the power system load.

© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos Venezuela's Losses From Blackouts in March Top $2Bln - Research Firm

In March, Venezuela was swept by a number of large blackouts amid a deep political crisis in the country. Caracas has accused Washington, who is supporting the country's opposition seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro, of standing behind the alleged attacks on the country's power facilities. The United States has, in turn, refuted the accusations.