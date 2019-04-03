Venezuela's Losses From Blackouts in March Top $2Bln - Research Firm

"Ecoanalitica estimates losses from the electricity crisis to which the Venezuelan population has been subjected since last March 7 at $2.106 billion," the company said on Twitter.
The sum is equivalent to 2.5 percent of the country's annual gross domestic product (GDP), it added.
READ MORE: Venezuelan Authorities Report Attack on Country's Power Grid After New Blackout
Major power outages continued across the country later in March, with Caracas saying that the country's power system had suffered several attacks. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in particular, mentioned "electromagnetic attacks" on power transmission lines.
At the end of last week, spontaneous protest actions were held in Caracas and several other cities, demanding the restoration of electricity supply.
