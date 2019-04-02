Maduro Announces Establishment of Power Supply Headquarters After Blackouts

"I inform you that the power supply headquarters presided by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will be reactivated. Similar headquarters will be re-established in all states across the country. They will be headed by [local] governors] and will work on a daily basis," Maduro said, as broadcast by local television channels.
In early March, Venezuela suffered its worst power outage in history, when as many as 21 out of 23 states were left without power. Venezuela's national electricity supplier, Corpoelec, said that the incident had been caused by "sabotage" at the Guri hydroelectric power plant, which generates electricity for nearly all of the country.
Major power outages continued across the country later in March, with Caracas saying that the country's power system had suffered several attacks. Maduro, in particular, mentioned "electromagnetic attacks" on power transmission lines.
