Pompeo, Spanish Foreign Minister Discuss Toppling Venezuela's Maduro

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with visiting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and discussed with him replacing President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and NATO cooperation, Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a readout.

“Secretary… Pompeo met with Spanish Foreign Minister… Borrell today at the Department of State,” the readout said on Monday. “The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Spain’s efforts to support a return to democracy in Venezuela.”

Pompeo and Borrell also discussed regional and bilateral topics including what Palladino described as “Russia’s aggression in the Black Sea,” Palladino said.

They also discussed joint efforts in NATO and the importance of meeting defence spending targets outlined in the Wales Pledge, the readout added.