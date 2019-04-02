Venezuelan President Maduro Appoints New Electric Energy Minister

Addressing the nation, Maduro thanked former electric energy minister, Luis Motta Dominguez for his service.
The president added that he had instructed the new minister to "prepare for new responsibilities in conditions of the revolution."
READ MORE: Venezuela Minister Posts PHOTOS of 'Attacked Power Plant' to Show Blackout Cause
Maduro said last week the ongoing blackouts proved that attempts to destabilize situation in the country continued. Caracas also accused Washington, which supports the country's opposition seeking to oust Maduro from power, of being behind the attacks on the power plant.
All comments
Show new comments (0)