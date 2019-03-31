South American Beauty Queen Gets Dethroned Over VIDEO of Her Drunken Antics

The disgraced beauty queen refused to vacate her throne voluntarily and vowed to seek legal action against the person who allegedly invaded her privacy, the Daily Mail reports.

Miss Peru 2019 Anyella Grados ended up losing her title, as well as the chance to represent her country in the upcoming Miss Universe beauty pageant, over a shocking video featuring her which recently went viral on social media.

According to the newspaper, the video was recorded by Miss Teen Peru 2018, Camila Canicoba, who accompanied Grados and Yoko Chong, Miss Peru Supranational 2019, who also lost her title due to the ensuing scandal.

Miss Perú 2019: le retiran la corona a Anyella Grados por filtración de vídeo 👑 donde aparece tomada y vomitando



* Jessica Newton anunció que, debido al escándalo, se anuló la coronación de Anyella Grados. Su reemplazo en el Miss Universo será elegido en un nuevo certamen pic.twitter.com/sL0fG0aayz — EL NOCH NEWS 📲 (@NochNews) 28 марта 2019 г.

​The footage shows Grados appearing to stumble down the stairs after partying in a nightclub; the video then cuts to her sitting on a bed before slumping forward and vomiting on the floor.

"I think that the national queen has to be above all humble and committed", director of the Miss Peru pageant Jessica Newton commented on this development as quoted by the newspaper. [Grados] is a figure that has to maintain an image".

Grados, however, refused to voluntarily vacate her throne and promised to seek legal action due to the alleged invasion of her privacy.

"I will take the legal actions against the person who… has filmed without my consent and then spread the images that impinged against my honor and my reputation", she said.