Strong Earthquake Strikes Off Ecuador

There have been no immediate reports of damages and injuries as a result of the strong quake.

A 6.2 magnited earthquake has hit the coast of Ecuador 27 kilometres north of the city of Santa Elena, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the quake struck at a depth of 18.5 km.

The quake was followed by numerous aftershocks, acording to the EMSC.

According to The Watchers, there are around 1,560,000 people living within 100 km (62 miles) of the epicentre of the quake.

It is estimated that approximately 302,000 of them felt strong tremors.

In April 2016, Ecuador was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed hundreds of people, injuring over 12,000 and causing serious damage along the country's Pacific coast.