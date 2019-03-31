Venezuelan Authorities Report Attack on Country's Power Grid After New Blackout

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan authorities said the country's power system was attacked again after a new blackout hit the Latin American country, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

"New simultaneous attacks on power grid took place, they occurred at the same time on Friday and Saturday," Venezuelan Information and Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez told the TeleSUR broadcaster.

READ MORE: Venezuela's Power Grid Suffered From 4 Massive Attacks in March — Caracas

According to Rodriguez, there was "absolutely no coincidence" that the new attacks took place. The minister said as quoted by the presidential press service that the authorities would be able to restore equipment damaged by "the agents of the northern empire and its local lackeys."

The power outage hit the Venezuelan capital at 7:10 p.m. local time (11:10 GMT) on Saturday and, according to social media users, in the majority of Venezuela's states.