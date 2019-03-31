Venezuelan Opposition Says 2 Killed in Repair Shops Blast in Country's Northeast

CARACAS (Sputnik) - The regional office of the Vente Venezuela political movement, which is part of the opposition-run National Assembly, has reported about an explosion at repair shops in the country's northeast, which killed two people and left four others injured.

Following the incident in San Jose de Guanipa municipality, three cars, including a vehicle belonging to the Venezuelan National Guard, were damaged, Vente Venezuela said on Twitter. The regional office did not mention the causes of the blast.

#Anzoategui | Explosión de un cilindro de Gas en San José de Guanipa, dejó dos muertos y dos heridos. El hecho se registró específicamente en la calle República en un Taller mecánico donde reparaban vehículos tipo "Convoy" de la Guardia Nacional.



Vídeo cortesía. pic.twitter.com/b7ybJ4H6OH — Miller Alvino Medina (@Milleralvinom) 30 марта 2019 г.

Local media suggested that the gas leakage could have caused the blast. Local authorities have reportedly launched the investigation into the incident.

Venezuela has been facing an acute political crisis since 5 January, when Guaido was elected the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016. On 23 January, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president".

Venezuelan President Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May election, which part of the opposition boycotted, qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

The United States immediately recognized Guaido, after which some 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for the legitimate government under constitutionally elected Maduro.

