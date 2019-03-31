Mexico City Hospital Blast Leaves 14 Injured - Officials (PHOTOS)

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - As many as 14 people were injured in an explosion that occurred at a hospital in Mexico City, the local prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"An investigation into the blast at a hospital, as a result of which 14 people were injured, has been launched. The hospital is located… in the Venustiano Carranza district", the statement read.

Explosión en clínica "María Inmaculada de la Salud", en alcaldía Venustiano Carranza, #CDMX deja al menos 16 heridos. El siniestro habría causado por un tanque de oxígeno que explotó.

According to preliminary data, there are nine women and five men among the injured. The explosion has also damaged six cars, according to the statement.

Otra explosión de gas. Esta vez en la colonia Ampliación Michoacán, delegación Venustiano Carranza.

The cause of the blast has not been established yet. Local media suggested a flawed gas system caused the explosion and reported that the incident injured at least 16 people. Local authorities have reportedly launched the investigation into the incident.

