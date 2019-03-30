Register
08:35 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan Bolivarian Army soldiers stand guard at the Tienditas International Bridge that links Colombia and Venezuela, near Urena, Venezuela. File photo

    Venezuela Slams US Threats to Russia, Reminds of Pentagon Military Activity

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The statement comes after US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams pledged that Moscow “will pay a price” for last week's arrival of Russian military planes in Venezuela. The Russian Foreign Ministry in turn noted that Moscow had not violated either international or Venezuelan law with its actions.

    Military and technical cooperation between Moscow and Caracas aims to boost operational readiness of the Venezuelan army, the country’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez underscored on Friday.

    “It is no secret to anyone that our country has been maintaining military and technical collaboration with Russia since 2001, but when they [Russia’s representatives] paid a visit to Venezuela, a scandal has occurred. No one should worry about our bilateral cooperation”, Lopez was quoted by the Venezuelan Defence Ministry as saying.

    READ MORE: ‘Unwritten Rules’: US Demands Foreign Oil Companies Cut Ties With Venezuela

    In this context, he pointed out that no one expresses concern about the ever-increasing activity of the US military near the Venezuelan border.

    “There is no sign of scandal when US military aircraft land in Cucuta [Colombia] or when electronic surveillance of the US Air Force around our territory has increased by 800 percent. Nobody speaks out when there are attempts to undermine Venezuela’s sovereignty”, Lopez noted.

    His remarks came shortly after US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would soon announce Washington’s response to last week's arrival of Russian military planes in Venezuela.

    “We have a very nice options paper of the various things that can be done in US-Russia relations. There are a lot of things we can do in economic terms, in terms of sanctions. There is a lot of things that are on the list. So, The Russians will pay a price for this”, Abrams warned.

    READ MORE: US Asks EU to Build Up Pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro With More Sanctions

    The US President's National Security Advisor John Bolton, for his part, cautioned countries “external to the Western Hemisphere” against deploying military forces in Venezuela or “elsewhere in the Hemisphere”. He warned that Washington would consider such military deployments provocations and what he described as a “direct threat to international peace and security in the region”.

    Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence called the arrival of Russian military aircraft in Venezuela an “unwelcome provocation”, while President Donald Trump demanded that Russia "get out" of Venezuela and said that all options were on the table to force Moscow to do so.

    For his part, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov advised the US against worrying about Russian planes in Venezuela, as their arrival had been "done within the framework of normal relations with the legitimate government".

    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in turn noted that Moscow had not violated either international or Venezuelan law with its actions and that it did not "change the balance of forces in the region".

    READ MORE: ‘None of the US’ Business’: Venezuela is Sovereign, Can Make Deals As It Wishes

    She added that in contrast to Washington, Russia has never threatened anyone in the region and that the Russian troops had arrived in the country for defence cooperation.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, security personnel surround Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during an incident as he was giving a speech in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Xinhua
    Maduro Exposes Fresh 'Imperialist Plot' to Kill Him by 'Devil's Puppet' Guaido
    She also underscored that Moscow is not planning to establish a military base in Venezuela.

    “It's the first time that I hear about bases in Venezuela […] Where have you seen such discussions? On the Telegram messenger? I have never seen any discussions on the topic of our bases”,  Zakharova stressed.

    The statement followed reports about a group of Russian military personnel arriving in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on March 23 to take part in consultations with government officials on bilateral defence industry cooperation.

    Related:

    US Ally Slams Alleged Russian Military Deployment in Venezuela
    US Places Additional Pressure on Iran, Vows 'Maximum Pressure' on Venezuela
    ‘Unwritten Rules’: US Demands Foreign Oil Companies Cut Ties With Venezuela
    US 'Very Committed' to Destroying Venezuela Government - Political Analyst
    Tags:
    concern, activity, visit, cooperation, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse