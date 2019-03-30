Register
06:15 GMT +330 March 2019
    Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the U.S. gets settled in a shelter at the Jesus Martinez stadium, in Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Thousands of Central American migrants have arrived at the stadium, still hundreds of miles away from their goal of reaching the U.S. a day before midterm elections in which they unwittingly became a central issue.

    Honduran FM Dismisses Mexico Claims Alleging Formation of Major Migrant Caravan

    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Latin America
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Honduran Foreign Minister Maria Dolores Aguero Lara dismissed the Mexican authorities’ claims about the "mother of all Caravans" forming on the Honduran soil, seeking to enter the United States through the Mexican territory.

    "I respectfully suggest that having such information the government [of Mexico] shares it with the government of Honduras before making any statements", Aguero wrote in her letter, quoted by the Financiero news outlet, on Friday.

    On Thursday, Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez-Cordero claimed that a 20,000-strong caravan had been forming in Honduras with an aim to reach the United States and cross the country’s border with Mexico. On Friday, Aguero sent a letter to her Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard, saying that Sanchez-Cordero’s statement was unfounded.

    Central American migrants moving as a caravan to the U.S. border get a free ride on a truck past maguey farms as they depart Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    US Authorities Halt Record-Size Caravan Crossing Border - Border Agency
    US President Donald Trump, who has been seeking to build a barrier on the US border with Mexico to suppress illegal migration, has said that he might close the border, accusing Mexico and Honduras, among other countries, of failing to prevent migration flows into the United States.

    The situation on the US southern border escalated last fall as a caravan, including thousands of people from Central American countries, reached the US border. The security guards, however, repelled migrants trying to break through the border.

    Trump declared a national emergency last month to free up to $8 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the US southern border. The president has said the wall is needed to prevent criminals and drugs from pouring into the United States. Earlier in March, the Defense Department said it identified $12.8 billion in possible funding that could be used to fulfill Trump's call to construct border wall.

