Honduran FM Dismisses Mexico Claims Alleging Formation of Major Migrant Caravan

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Honduran Foreign Minister Maria Dolores Aguero Lara dismissed the Mexican authorities’ claims about the "mother of all Caravans" forming on the Honduran soil, seeking to enter the United States through the Mexican territory.

"I respectfully suggest that having such information the government [of Mexico] shares it with the government of Honduras before making any statements", Aguero wrote in her letter, quoted by the Financiero news outlet, on Friday.

READ MORE: Another Caravan of Central American Migrants Sets Off North — Reports

On Thursday, Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez-Cordero claimed that a 20,000-strong caravan had been forming in Honduras with an aim to reach the United States and cross the country’s border with Mexico. On Friday, Aguero sent a letter to her Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard, saying that Sanchez-Cordero’s statement was unfounded.

© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte US Authorities Halt Record-Size Caravan Crossing Border - Border Agency

US President Donald Trump, who has been seeking to build a barrier on the US border with Mexico to suppress illegal migration, has said that he might close the border, accusing Mexico and Honduras, among other countries, of failing to prevent migration flows into the United States.

The situation on the US southern border escalated last fall as a caravan, including thousands of people from Central American countries, reached the US border. The security guards, however, repelled migrants trying to break through the border.

READ MORE: US Prepared to Prevent Latest Migrant Caravan From Illegal Entry — Nielsen

Trump declared a national emergency last month to free up to $8 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the US southern border. The president has said the wall is needed to prevent criminals and drugs from pouring into the United States. Earlier in March, the Defense Department said it identified $12.8 billion in possible funding that could be used to fulfill Trump's call to construct border wall.