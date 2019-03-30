Register
30 March 2019
    A razor-wire-covered border wall separates the United States, at left, from Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz

    Mexico Wont's Act Based on Trump Threats to Close Border - Foreign Minister

    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    Latin America
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said in a statement on Friday in response to a threat by US President Donald Trump that Mexico does not act on the basis of threats.

    "Mexico does not act on the basis of threats", Ebrard said via Twitter. "We're a great neighbor".

    The US goods and services trade with Mexico totaled about $615.9 billion in 2017, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative. US goods imports from Mexico totaled $314.3 billion in 2017, the agency said.

    On Thursday, Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero said Mexico is going to receive in the coming weeks a 20,000-strong caravan of migrants heading to the United States from Honduras.

    According to Sanchez, if the current migration flow from Central America remains unchanged, the number of migrants trying to get through Mexico to the United States will reach 900,000 people by the end of this year.

    The border wall separating the United States and Mexico is pictured in San Ysidro, California.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Earlier on Friday, Trump threatened to close the US-Mexico border, or most of it, if Mexico did not act to stop the mass surge of migrants coming to the United States.

    Meanwhile, another caravan of mostly Central American migrants has reportedly embarked on a march to the US border across Mexico. Around 1,200 people, including some Cubans, have spent two months huddled near the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on the border with Guatemala before moving north, according to Noticias24.

    Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Earlier this week, the US Customs and Border Protection said that more than 76,000 illegals crossed into the United States without authorization in February, which is an 11-year high.

