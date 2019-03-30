Venezuelan Defence Min Says Has Been Receiving Messages From Bolton - Report

"Mr. Bolton, I tell you that we are doing the right thing", Padrino said in televised comments, quoted by Reuters. "Doing the right thing is doing what's written in the constitution. […] Doing the right thing is respecting the will of the people".
📢¡𝐀𝐬í 𝐥𝐨 𝐃𝐢𝐣𝐨🇻🇪— MIPPCI (@Mippcivzla) March 29, 2019
Min. @vladimirpadrino: El Sr. @AmbJohnBolton ha enviado mensajes a mi persona, pidiéndome que haga lo correcto y le digo: Estamos haciendo lo correcto, lo establecido en la Construcción, respetar y proteger la voluntad del pueblo. #VenezuelaDefiendeLaPaz pic.twitter.com/uxXbIChFkJ
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)