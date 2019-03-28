Register
23:37 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Passengers are seen during a blackout at Simon Bolivar international airport in Caracas, Venezuela March 25, 2019

    Venezuela's Power Grid Suffered From 4 Massive Attacks in March - Caracas

    © REUTERS / Carlos Jasso
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (409)
    0 0 0

    CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela's power grid has been subjected to four massive attacks since March 7, Popular Power for Communication and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday.

    "Since 7 March, four massive attacks on the national power grid have been carried out", Rodriguez said, speaking in the Miraflores Palace, the official workplace of the Venezuelan President in Caracas.

    According to the minister, the attacks took place on 7, 9, 11 and 25 March, which ultimately led to the second nationwide power outage in a month. Rodriguez noted that after two days of restoration work, the specialists managed to restore electricity supply in most parts of the country.

    READ MORE: Brazil Calls on Russian Military to Exit Venezuela if 'Propping Up Maduro'

    "We can say that by now the electricity has returned to homes of the overwhelming majority of Venezuelan population, but we should understand that our struggle continues", he stressed.

    Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    WATCH Meeting of International Contact Group on Venezuela
    Earlier in March, a massive blackout swept the majority of Venezuela's states, crippling the country's power grid. The national electricity supplier Corpoelec insisted that the power cut was the result of sabotage at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant in eastern Bolivar state.

    In the meantime, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab announced on Thursday that the authorities launched an investigation into the accident.

    According to the official, one of the main versions is related to a possible shot "made from a long distance in order to burn the equipment" and disrupt operations at the Guri station.

    READ MORE: US Asks EU to Build Up Pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro With More Sanctions

    "The data indicate that there were acts of instigation to sabotage, to create social unrest, an explosion and then give way to [foreign] intervention", Saab noted.

    Venezuela's President Maduro holds a replica of Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar's sword as Head of Rosneft Igor Sechin and Venezuela's Oil Minister and President of PDVSA Eulogio del Pino look on in Caracas
    © REUTERS/ Russia Picture Service
    ‘None of the US’ Business’: Venezuela is Sovereign, Can Make Deals As It Wishes
    The nation is still recovering from the blackout. On Wednesday, a high-ranking source in the police of Caracas told Sputnik that at least 21 of Venezuela's 23 states remain without electricity due to an accident at the Guri hydroelectric power plant, which generates about 80 percent of the electricity in the country.

    The United States openly supports Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself "interim president" back in January, following waves of anti- and pro-government rallies. Guaido’s bid is backed by the majority of Latin American countries as well as many EU states. In the meantime, Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba, Iran and a number of other states stand by constitutionally elected President Nicolas Maduro and warn Washington and its allies against "meddling" in the country’s affairs.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Open to New Defence Industry Contracts With Russia — Military Attache

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (409)

    Related:

    Brazil Calls on Russian Military to Exit Venezuela if 'Propping Up Maduro'
    Venezuela's Authorities Rule to Ban Guaido From Government Service for 15 Years
    Satellite PHOTOS Allegedly Show Venezuela's Deployment of S-300 at Key Airbase
    US Asks EU to Build Up Pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro With More Sanctions
    WATCH Meeting of International Contact Group on Venezuela
    Tags:
    power grid, blackout, attacks, power outage, Jorge Rodriguez, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse