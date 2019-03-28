Mexico Prepares to Receive 'Mother of Caravans' of 20,000 Migrants Heading to US

QUITO (Sputnik) - Mexico is going to receive a huge 20,000-strong caravan of migrants heading to the United States from Honduras in the coming weeks, their final goal is the United States, Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero said on Thursday.

"It is already known that at least 2,400 people joined the new caravan [which is already in Mexico], and what has already been called the [20,000-strong] 'Mother of Caravans' is now being prepared in Honduras," Cordero said, as quoted by Razon news portal.

According to the minister, in general, if the current migration flow from Central America remains unchanged, the number of migrants trying to get through Mexico to the United States will reach 900,000 people by the end of 2019.

​In connection with the possible arrival of an unprecedentedly large migrant caravan, the Mexican authorities intend to sharply tighten control on their southern border with Guatemala and Belize. Employees of the migration service, federal police and civil defence forces will be involved in these actions.

​Caravans of Central American migrants began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. As a result, several thousand migrants who came from the countries of Central America stuck near the US-Mexican border. The US authorities deployed several thousand troops to the border to ensure security.

