Attack on Venezuela's Guri Dam Carried Out With Use of Sniper Rifle - Maduro

"The attack was, of course, carried out with a sniper rifle. Let Venezuelans have no doubt that there are devil’s puppets behind this attack", Maduro said in an interview with a state-run TV broadcaster on Wednesday.
The president called on the public to remain calm amid the power outage, adding that "very serious" damage had been inflicted to the power plant.
"It has been 55 hours since the onset of nationwide power outages in #Venezuela; 69% of the country remains offline after a new drop-in connectivity", NetBlocks wrote on Twitter.
Venezuela Minister Posts PHOTOS of 'Attacked Power Plant' to Show Blackout Cause
Venezuela’s Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez told Telesur TV on Wednesday that the country’s national energy supplier was working to restore electricity amid the blackout.
Rodriguez also wrote on Twitter on the same day, that Thursday would be declared a public holiday, retaining schools and companies across the country closed for the third consecutive day.
Over the past months, Venezuela has repeatedly faced power outages. The largest blackout swept the country on March 7, prompted by what the authorities called the US sabotage against the Guri dam.
