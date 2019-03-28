Deadly Road Accident Kills Over 30 in Guatemala

According to the media, citing local emergency services, at least 30 people have been killed, while 4 more received injuries as a result of a truck ramming in Nahualá municipality on Thursday.

The tragedy took place on the Inter-American Highway, Guatevision reported. According to the outlet, a group of people was observing another deadly accident, when they were suddenly hit by another vehicle. Following the ramming, several injured persons were sent to the National Hospital of Sololá.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales addressed the situation, expressing his condolences.

Con mucho pesar lamento la tragedia ocurrida en el municipio de Nahualá, Sololá que ha dejado más de 30 fallecidos a causa de un accidente de tránsito. En estos momentos estamos coordinando acciones para brindar todo el apoyo a los familiares de las víctimas. Mi sentido pésame. — Jimmy Morales (@jimmymoralesgt) 28 марта 2019 г.

"With deep sorrow I mourn the tragedy that occurred in the municipality of Nahualá, Sololá, leaving more than 30 people dead due to a traffic accident. At the moment we are coordinating actions to provide all the support to the families of the victims. I express my condolences", the president tweeted.