Register
09:20 GMT +327 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's oil company PDVSA

    Legal Tribunal Temporarily Suspends Trial Between PDVSA and Paraguay’s Petropar

    © AFP 2019 / Juan Barreto
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (403)
    0 0 0

    A legal battle between the Venezuelan state-owned energy giant and its Paraguayan counterpart over a $300-million-debt started in 2016. The settlement is now being delayed indefinitely, because an international organisation has decided to recognise self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido and refuse to deal with legitimate president Nicolas Maduro.

    The Paris-based International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (CCI), has decided to put legal proceedings against Petróleos Paraguayos (Petropar), induced by Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) over a $300-million-debt on hold, Ultima Hora reports.

    Petropar’s President Patricia Samudio confirmed that the ICA has ruled to temporarily suspend any type of negotiations between her company and the Venezuelan oil giant while Nicolas Maduro’s government stays in power. Samudio explained that the ICC tribunal had decided to recognise the authorities picked by self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido and to ignore Maduro’s appointees, according to the outlet. She expressed the company’s happiness over the decision.

    According to Petropar’s legal team, the international organisation’s ruling establishes a temporary pause, but the trial would continue after a transfer of power to Guaido and Venezuela’s political issues are resolved. The company’s lawyer explained that the first step following the transition of power would be to initiate talks and suspend any progress reached in negotiations with Maduro’s administration. He confirmed that Petropar is ready to pay interest on its debt to PDVSA, which exceeds $300 million but added that the parties should first agree on terms.

    Venezuela’s self-proclaimed president Guaido earlier claimed it would be correct for Paraguay not to pay the debt to the Venezuelan oil company because Nicolas Maduro would not use the money properly.

    PDVSA's claim against Petropar for the aforementioned debt originated during Nicanor Duarte Frutos and Fernando Lugo’s presidencies in Paraguay about 10 years ago. Subsequent negotiations over payment did not reach an agreement, so, several years ago in 2016, the Venezuelan company filed a lawsuit with the ICC Court of Arbitration. 

    READ MORE: Venezuela National Assembly Names PDVSA Subsidiary's Directors Board — Guaido

    Venezuela has been dealing with a severe political crisis since January, when the leader of the country's opposition, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim president, contesting the re-election of Maduro last year. The self-proclaimed head of the government immediately received support from the United States, who has also denounced Maduro's re-election, along with several other countries. China, Cuba, Russia, and a number of other countries have endorsed the constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president. 

    Since then, the state-run PDVSA and several high-profile banks in the country have faced severe sanctions. The US has imposed several rounds of measures against Venezuelan officials and entities and blocked $7 billion in assets belonging to PDVSA. Maduro has denounced the sanctions as an illegal attempt to seize Venezuela’s sovereign assets.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (403)

    Related:

    Venezuela National Assembly Names PDVSA Subsidiary's Directors Board - Guaido
    Venezuela Plans to Open PDVSA Office in Russia - Oil Minister
    PDVSA’s Subsidiary Seeking $1.2 Bln Loan Amid US Sanctions Against Venezuela
    US Extends Wind-Down Period for Doing Business With Venezuela's PDVSA - Treasury
    Venezuela's PDVSA Refutes Reports of Gazprombank Freeze on Company Accounts
    Tags:
    sanctions, debt, lawsuit, court, oil business, Oil, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Petropar, PDVSA, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Paraguay, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse