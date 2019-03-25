Another Blackout Leaves 16 of Venezuela's 23 States Without Electricity - Source

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela suffered another major blackout on Monday, with disruption of electricity grids having been observed in at least 16 of Venezuela's 23 states and the capital region, a high-ranking source in Caracas police told Sputnik.

According to a source in Venezuelan police, a new major blackout has left at least 16 of Venezuela's 23 states without electricity.

"Currently, the capital region and the country's 16 states remain fully or partly without electricity," the source said.

According to the source, the power outage has been registered at 1:30 p.m. local time (17:30 GMT).

Earlier in the day, AFP reported that a new blackout had hit several regions in Venezuela, including much of Caracas.

Massive Blackout Hits Venezuela's Caracas Again, Reason Behind Outage Unknown

On 18 March another massive blackout hit various parts of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and nearby localities.The blackout was reported mainly by the inhabitants of East Caracas, namely the districts of Altamira, La Urbina, El Cafetal, El Rosal, Los Palos Grandes, and others.

On 7 March, a massive power outage swept through the majority of Venezuelan states, leaving the nation of more than 30 million people largely without access to basic amenities, including water and medical care at hospitals. Media reported about power outages in 21 out of 23 Venezuela's states.

National electricity supplier Corpoelec insisted that the blackout was the result of sabotage at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant in the country's east. Maduro has pinned the blame for the crisis on the United States, while Washington has denied having a role in the blackout.