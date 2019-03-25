Register
19:07 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Juan Guaido. File photo

    Guaido Calls for "Operation Freedom" to Topple Venezuelan President Maduro

    © REUTERS / Carlos Jasso
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (393)
    104

    The call follows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blaming the country’s opposition leader Juan Guaido for being directly involved in a US plot to assassinate him.

    Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido has urged citizens to take part in what he described as “Operation Freedom”, which Guaido claimed would lead to the shift of power in the Latin American country. He did not elaborate on when the operation may kick off.

    “The time is ripe for Operation Freedom so as to put maximum pressure [on Venezuelan authorities] for the final cessation of usurpation, the formation of transitional government and free and fair elections. Absolutely everyone will have a role at this stage of our struggle”, Guaido wrote in an Instagram post.

    READ MORE: US and Opposition Want to Unleash an 'Oil War' to Invade Venezuela — Maduro

    He also referred to special committees which “are being set up throughout the country” and which “will be charged with promoting […] actions to stop usurpation in every district, sector, trade union, educational institution and government body”.

    Guaido made the remarks a few days after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro argued that “American imperialism” wants to kill him and that Caracas “just exposed the plan that the devil's puppet [Guaido] personally directed” to assassinate Maduro.

    “We have evidence; they could not and cannot [succeed] because we are protected by God”, Maduro said, adding that the Prosecutor's Office had made serious progress in the case, with "new terrorists" expected to be arrested “in the coming days”.

    READ MORE: Maduro Says Trump Stole $5Bln Allotted for Venezuela's Medicine Manufacturing

    Residents cross a street in the dark after a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 7, 2019. A power outage left much of Venezuela in the dark early Thursday evening in what appeared to be one of the largest blackouts yet in a country where power failures have become increasingly common. Crowds of commuters in capital city Caracas were walking home after metro service ground to a halt and traffic snarled as cars struggled to navigate intersections where stoplights were out.
    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    Maduro: Trump is Responsible for High-Tech Cyberattack on Venezuela's Electricity System
    Earlier, Venezuelan security forces arrested Guaido’s “chief of staff” Robert Marrero, accusing him of organising a terror cell and conspiring to hire professional killers from across Central America to murder high-ranking Venezuelan officials and carry out acts of terrorism.

    The developments come as Venezuela remains embroiled in a severe political crisis which escalated after Guaido proclaimed himself the country’s interim president, contesting the re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year.

    Guaido immediately received support from the United States, which also denounced Maduro's re-election, along with a number of other countries. China, Cuba, Russia and a number of other states have endorsed Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (393)

    Related:

    Activist After Visiting Venezuela: Claims of Hunger, Repression Not True
    US Imposes New Sanctions Against Venezuela - Treasury Dept.
    In Reality 'United States is Not Very Keen to Intervene' in Venezuela - Activist
    Maduro Announces New Venezuela Military Drills After Week-Long Blackout (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    actions, authorities, pressure, government, opposition, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girls Wearing National Outfits During Celebrations of Nowruz at Astana Expo in Nur-Sultan
    Kazakhstan's Bright Festivity: Girls Donning National Outfits Stun With Beauty
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse