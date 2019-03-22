Venezuela's Interior Minister Says Detained Guaido Aide Part of Terrorist Cell

Earlier in the day, an informed source in the Venezuelan police in Caracas told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that the Venezuelan intelligence service had detained two associates of the country's opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Venezuealan Minister of Interior Nestor Reverol, during an appearance on state television, said that the Juan Guaido's aide Marrero who had been detained earlier was part of a terrorist cell that planned attacks. The minister also revealed an image of two rifles as evidence against the aide.

"Early today morning, two of the closest associates of Venezuelan National Assembly leader Juan Guaido, Roberto Marrero and Sergio Vergara, were detained at their homes. The detention was carried out in the El Cafetal neighbourhood of the Baruta municipality. Two rifles and a grenade were found in Marrero's house," the source said. The source said that Vergara had been released and Marrero remained in custody.

Washington was quick to respond to the news with US National Security Adviser John Bolton the reported move by Caracas a "big mistake" and threatening to respond to the arrest of Western-backed Venezuela's self-proclaimed "interim leader" Juan Guaido's aide.