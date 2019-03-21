Bolivian, Russian Presidents to Discuss Gas, Nuclear Research Cooperation

“We have a detailed cooperation agenda with Russia, and we are currently discussing which agreements will be signed during Bolivian President Evo Morales’s visit on July 11,” Rodriguez told reporters on the sidelines of the UN Conference on South-South Cooperation.
In 2018, Russian ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan said that Russia will help Bolivia build a nuclear center to research radiation technologies applied in agriculture, medicine and various industries.
READ MORE: Works on Bolivia's Nuclear Research Center Project Continue as Scheduled
Bolivia signed a contract with an enterprise within Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency last September to build a nuclear research and technology center in western Bolivian highlands.
