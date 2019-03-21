Bolivian, Russian Presidents to Discuss Gas, Nuclear Research Cooperation

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The presidents of Bolivia and Russia will meet in Moscow on July 11 to discuss bilateral cooperation in the gas sector and the research of nuclear technologies, Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary Rodriguez said Wednesday.

“We have a detailed cooperation agenda with Russia, and we are currently discussing which agreements will be signed during Bolivian President Evo Morales’s visit on July 11,” Rodriguez told reporters on the sidelines of the UN Conference on South-South Cooperation.

According to the minister, the agenda of the talks between Morales and Russian President Vladimir Putin includes cooperation in the gas sector, investments in the creation of the Center for Nuclear Research in Bolivia, and bilateral trade.

In 2018, Russian ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan said that Russia will help Bolivia build a nuclear center to research radiation technologies applied in agriculture, medicine and various industries.

Bolivia signed a contract with an enterprise within Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency last September to build a nuclear research and technology center in western Bolivian highlands.