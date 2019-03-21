Register
01:38 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Angra 2 nuclear reactor dome at right is seen in Angra dos Reis, Brazil, in this photo taken November 24, 1998. Delayed for more than a decade by cost overruns and safety concerns, the Angra 2 reactor at last will be finished. Critics say that the location of the plant, in a scenic bay west of Rio de Janeiro is an environmental hazard. They claim that the functioning Angra 1 reactor, the cilinder shaped building at left, was built on unstable crumbling stone, not on bedrock.

    Brazilian Uranium Transport Convoy Caught In Gunfight With Gang By ‘Coincidence'

    © AP Photo/ Douglas Engle
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Members of a local gang in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro recently fired on police officers who were escorting a convoy of trucks transporting uranium to a nearby nuclear plant.

    The Tuesday attack took place as the convoy and security detail drove past the gang-controlled Frade community, which is located some 19 miles from Angra dos Reis and the Angra 2 nuclear plant, the fuel's destination.

    Eletrobras Eletronuclear, Brazil's government-run nuclear agency, explained in a statement that the series of events unfolded at roughly 12 p.m. local time after the police escort heard nearby gunshots. As a precaution, officers positioned themselves along the highway in order to guarantee the safety of the transport.

    President Donald Trump presents Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with a U.S. national team soccer jersey during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Quick n Dirty: Trump Jeered at as He Gifts Brazil’s Bolsonaro Tacky ‘Homemade’ Football Jersey

    The statement noted that as the convoy managed to get away from the tense situation, bandits, who were reportedly frightened by the police presence, redirected their attention toward officers. Although gunfire was later exchanged between gang members and law enforcement officials, no injuries were reported.

    The company has indicated that the uranium being transported was in a "natural state" and as such would not have harmed the area or its residents. It also stressed that gang members were not targeting the radioactive material.

    The convoy eventually made it safely to the Angra 2 reactor less than half an hour after the conflict first began.

    Marco Antonio Alves, spokesperson for the nuclear agency, told the Guardian that no arrests resulted from the attack, and that a magazine containing 12 9-millimeter bullets was seized by investigators.

    "There was a conflict, there was a gunfight in this community called Frade, the police took position, and the convoy continued. Some police stayed behind and exchanged shots," Alves said. "What happened was a coincidence."

    Brazilian Marines take part in a military training in the Formosa Training Camp, in the state of Goias, north of Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 29, 2014. File photo
    © AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
    Prof: It's Highly Unlikely that Brazil Would Join Military Alliance Such as NATO

    "We are very worried. Eletronuclear has actioned the federal government for more security, but this is a very complex problem," he added.

    According to Alves, regular police and motorbike outriders from Brazil's Federal Highway Police are typically tapped as escorts whenever transports are being arranged. Convoys tend to be composed of five or six trucks.

    The nuclear fuel used for both the Angra 1 and Angra 2 reactors is produced in special metal containers in the Brazilian city of Resende, which is located some 80 miles from Angra dos Reis, according to Uruguayan outlet MercoPress.

    Related:

    NATO Press Office Refuses to Address Trump's Idea to Make Brazil 'Official' Ally
    Brazil’s Bolsonaro Heads Straight to CIA HQ Upon Arrival in DC
    Trump Meets With Brazil's President, Leaders Stand Firm on Ousting Maduro
    US to Designate Brazil as Major Non-NATO Ally
    Trump Says Discussed Reducing US-Brazil Trade Barriers in Talks With Bolsonaro
    Tags:
    uranium, Angra 2 Nuclear Reactor, Angra dos Reis, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse