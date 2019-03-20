Venezuela National Assembly Names PDVSA Subsidiary's Directors Board - Guaido

The National Assembly has also named the board of directors of Pequiven's branch in neighbouring Colombia, Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos.
This move is reportedly aimed at enabling Guaido to gain control of Venezuela's assets abroad.
The US office of Guaido, who was swiftly recognised by Washington when he proclaimed himself interim president, announced a new board of directors of CITGO (the US-based PDVSA subsidiary) in February. While PDVSA called the appointment an attempt to "steal the wealth of the people," and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro promised to bring to trial those who would recognize the new appointments, Guaido said that it was the Venezuelan government that wanted "to steal everything."
The Venezuelan government has also decided to relocate the PDVSA office from Lisbon to Moscow and open a subsidiary in Russia, which supports Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.
