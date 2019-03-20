Top Russian Diplomat on Talks With Abrams on Venezuela: 'Difficult, But Frank'

"The conversation turned out to be quite difficult, but frank… It is necessary to stress that for us the need to maintain such a dialogue is clear. We are facing a situation where Washington's approach toward crisis in Venezuela is a growing concern to us which was clearly said during our consultations," Ryabkov said.
"[The disagreements] are fundamental in many aspects, including on the non-recognition of [opposition leader Juan] Guaido [as Venezuelan interim leader]," Ryabkov stressed.
Venezuela has been in a state of political crisis since January, when Guaido, the head of the opposition-run National Assembly, illegally declared himself interim president. He was immediately recognized by the United States, which froze $7 billion in the country's oil assets and called on to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down immediately.
READ MORE: Activist After Visiting Venezuela: Claims of Hunger, Repression Not True
While dozens of nations have since endorsed Guaido; Russia, China and many others have reaffirmed their support for Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.
All comments
Show new comments (0)