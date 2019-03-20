Venezuela's Corpoelec Says Working to Restore Electricity After Disruption

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela's national electricity supplier Corpoelec said in a statement on Tuesday that it was working to restore electricity in the country after another disruption of power grids.

"The corporation's operational staff is currently working to restore Santa Rosa A4 circuit in order to fully resume [electricity] supplies. Thank you for understanding," the statement said.

The company has not specified what states had been left without electricity.

According to Nacional news portal, the electricity disruptions occurred in certain parts of Caracas as well as in the Venezuelan states of Carabobo, Merida, Miranda and Vargas.

A major blackout swept Venezuela on March 7 as Corpoelec announced there had been an act of "sabotage" at the Guri hydroelectric power plant. Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 of Venezuela's 23 states. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has pinned the blame for the crisis on the United States. Washington has denied having a role in the blackout.