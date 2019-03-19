Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano Spits Out Flames in Grand Eruption (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Popocatepetl, which is located just 70 km (40 miles) from the Mexican capital, is the second highest peak in the country and also one of the most active volcanoes in the region.

Mexican authorities have issued yellow alert warning as Popocatepetl erupted late Monday evening, belching a huge amount of thick ash and various debris over one kilometre into the air and several kilometres away from the crater.

#ÚLTIMAHORA #ExplosiónPopocatépetl — Fue una de las explosiones más grandes que se hayan registrado en los últimos años, lanzó fragmentos a varios kilómetros de distancia cubriendo todo el cono. El sonido se escuchó en un radio de 40km. 🌋 pic.twitter.com/Pjqyb6IQd7 — SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) 19 марта 2019 г.

In the meantime, footage of the blast has been shared on the internet.

Video de la fuerte explosión del #Popocatépetl de las 21:38 h.



Fragmentos incandescentes a más de 2 km del cráter; por eso es muy importante respetar el radio de seguridad de 12 km. pic.twitter.com/ZQUruEgpT7 — SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) 19 марта 2019 г.

People have been asked to stay clear of the area within a 12 km radius of the crater, as the ash from the volcano is expected to be dispersed towards the northeast area of Puebla.

El radio de seguridad del #Volcán #Popocatépetl se mantiene de 12 km, la permanencia en esa área no está permitida. ¡No te arriesgues! pic.twitter.com/i5TrfvBcS2 — ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) 19 марта 2019 г.

​

The volcano has shown an increase in activity over the last few weeks.