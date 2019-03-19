Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano Spits Out Flames in Grand Eruption (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Mexican authorities have issued yellow alert warning as Popocatepetl erupted late Monday evening, belching a huge amount of thick ash and various debris over one kilometre into the air and several kilometres away from the crater.
#ÚLTIMAHORA #ExplosiónPopocatépetl — Fue una de las explosiones más grandes que se hayan registrado en los últimos años, lanzó fragmentos a varios kilómetros de distancia cubriendo todo el cono. El sonido se escuchó en un radio de 40km. 🌋 pic.twitter.com/Pjqyb6IQd7— SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) 19 марта 2019 г.
Video de la fuerte explosión del #Popocatépetl de las 21:38 h.— SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) 19 марта 2019 г.
Fragmentos incandescentes a más de 2 km del cráter; por eso es muy importante respetar el radio de seguridad de 12 km. pic.twitter.com/ZQUruEgpT7
People have been asked to stay clear of the area within a 12 km radius of the crater, as the ash from the volcano is expected to be dispersed towards the northeast area of Puebla.
El radio de seguridad del #Volcán #Popocatépetl se mantiene de 12 km, la permanencia en esa área no está permitida. ¡No te arriesgues! pic.twitter.com/i5TrfvBcS2— ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) 19 марта 2019 г.
Otra perspectiva de la explosión del #Popocatepelt. pic.twitter.com/0IWZVOyUAt— Daniel Osorio (@danoga) 19 марта 2019 г.
The volcano has shown an increase in activity over the last few weeks.
Impresionantes fotos del #Popocatépetl captadas por usuarios y profesionales de la fotografía.— Sharona (@SharonaRamos) 19 марта 2019 г.
Permanecemos atentos. Las clases no se suspenderán. pic.twitter.com/1t5bk64M7o
