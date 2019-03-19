Haiti's Lower Chamber Ousts Government in Vote of No Confidence - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The members of the Haitian parliament's lower chamber have passed a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant and his government, local media reported.

According to the Haiti Libre news portal, the motion has been adopted with 93 votes in favour, six votes against and three abstentions.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise is now expected to appoint an acting prime minister, the news outlet added.

According to media reports, the vote of no confidence comes in light of the Haitian authorities' failure to improve the citizens' living conditions.

In February, Haiti was hit by a wave of violent protests, with demonstrators calling on Moise to step down over allegations of misuse of billions of dollars in funds intended for social development programs amid extreme poverty in the country.