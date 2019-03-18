Massive Blackout Hits Venezuela's Caracas Again, Reason Behind Outage Unknown

The blackout is reported mainly by the inhabitants of East Caracas, namely the districts of Altamira, La Urbina, El Cafetal, El Rosal, Los Palos Grandes, and others.
In the municipality of Chacao, where a number of foreign embassies and large hotels are located, power outages were registered on Sunday evening. According to a Sputnik correspondent, as of 10.30 a.m. (14.30 GMT), there was no electricity in this part of the city either inside houses or on the street.
The causes of the latest blackout are still unknown. However, a number of media outlets cite an explosion, which allegedly occurred at an electrical substation in the industrial area of Cloris east of Caracas, as a possible cause. The Venezuelan authorities have not yet commented on these reports.
On Wednesday, Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that power had been fully restored across Venezuela.
