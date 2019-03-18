WATCH Light Plane Crashing in Forests of Venezuela

According to ACN, three people — two colonels and one sergeant of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela, died in the tragic accident. There is no official information yet about possible causes of the plane crash.
#BOLIVAR: El momento en que la avioneta Cessna 206 siglas YV 1801 cae a tierra en la Gran Sabana donde murieron 2 coroneles identificados como José Silvestre Granja y César Paúl Padrino Bruzual pic.twitter.com/catgCuSzQj— Hector González RT (@HectorReporta) 15 марта 2019 г.
