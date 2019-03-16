Maduro Announces New Venezuela Military Drills After Week-Long Blackout (PHOTOS)

“The complex military exercises dubbed Ana Karina Rote have started to protect the strategic services of the country. We will not allow the enemies of the motherland to steal the peace of the heroic Venezuelan people again”, Maduro wrote on Twitter.
#16Mar Inician los Ejercicios de Acción Integral “Ana Karina Rote” para proteger los servicios estratégicos de la nación. No permitiremos que los enemigos de la Patria vuelvan a robarle la tranquilidad al heroico pueblo venezolano. pic.twitter.com/FPqwXRoZt8— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) 16 марта 2019 г.
The first stage of the drills, dubbed Angostura, was held in mid-February. This time, the drills are dedicated to the protection of the national electric power grid following the major blackout that swept the country last week.
On Friday, Maduro also announced the creation of a new structure within the armed forces tasked with protecting key national infrastructure.
Maduro has pinned the blame for the crisis on the United States, while Washington has denied having a role in the blackout. The power supply was fully restored across Venezuela on Wednesday, according to Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez.
President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May election, has called Guaido's move an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.
