Guaido Claims Has Control Over Venezuela's US-Based PDVSA Subsidiary

"They [Venezuelan government] wanted to steal everything, but we do have control over CITGO and a license to continue the company’s activities, which saves an important asset of the state," Guaido wrote on Twitter late on Friday.
Back in January, the United States blocked $7 billion in PDVSA assets in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on deals with the entity as part of efforts to facilitate a power transfer.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that by blocking PDVSA assets, the United States was taking care of this company in the interests of the Venezuelan people. Caracas has slammed the move as unlawful and accused Washington of seeking to get its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves.
Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia have been among the states that backed Maduro as the only legitimate president of the country amid the ongoing political crisis.
