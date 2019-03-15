Argentine Navy Reveals Cause of San Juan Submarine Wreck - Reports

"There was definitely an implosion", Burden said, as quoted by the Buenos Aires Times newspaper.
Burden added that the submarine "was fine" when it left the Argentinian resort city of Ushuaia back in 2017, but then began taking in water, and this triggered "short circuiting and smoke".
The submarine with 44 crew on board went missing in mid-November 2017, after reporting about a technical malfunction. A year later, it was discovered at a depth of around 2,975 feet, deformed and with signs of an explosion.
As a result, the crew lost control of the ship, and it started to sink. Having reached the critical depth, the submarine could have been crushed by a water column, which, according to the experts, was the preliminary reason of the wreck.
The Argentinian authorities scrapped the rescue 15 days after the submarine stopped communicating.
