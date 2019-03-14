All US Diplomats Left Venezuela After Ultimatum From Caracas - Pompeo

On 12 March, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced the government's decision not to grant a new extension for the permanence of the US diplomatic agents still present in the country and requesting the American Government to leave the national territory with its the remaining personnel.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that all American diplomats have left Venezuela. However, he stressed that they would continue the mission to assist the country from other locations.

"Today, all US diplomats remaining in Venezuela departed the country," Pompeo said. "US diplomats will now continue that mission from other locations where they will continue to help manage the flow of humanitarian assistance to the Venezuelan people and support the democratic actors bravely resisting tyranny," Pompeo said in a statement.

The move was taken in the wake of the request from Caracas, announced on 12 March, for all remaining US government personnel to leave the country within 72 hours.

Commenting on this request, Pompeo said that the United States had decided to withdraw all remaining diplomats from Venezuela due to security concerns. He explained the decision by alleged worsening conditions on the ground over the last days and weeks.

