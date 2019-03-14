Brazilian Police Probe Suzano School Shooting as Domestic Terrorism - Reports

Brazilian police are investigating a school shooting that took the lives of at least six people and injured 17 as domestic terrorism, the Renova Midia local media outlet reported on Thursday.
The day before, police reportedly revealed the names of two shooters: Guilherme Taucci Monteiro, 17 and Luiz Henrique de Castro, 25.
Suzano community members pay tribute to victims of Raul Brasil school shooting in Brazil in which two former students opened fire and killed eight people pic.twitter.com/urvseVEpZI— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 14, 2019
READ MORE: School Shooting in Brazil Kills 5 Children, 1 Adult (VIDEO)
According to Globo TV, the two attackers started shooting inside the school and then committed suicide.
Prosecutors will investigate if the Suzano school shooting was an act of "domestic terrorism" — attacks by citizens against their own government or people. They want to know if any sort of criminal organization may have assisted the shooters. pic.twitter.com/EPk1x79seh— The Brazilian Report (@BrazilianReport) March 14, 2019
