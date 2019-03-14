Brazilian Police Probe Suzano School Shooting as Domestic Terrorism - Reports

On 13 March, two gunmen attacked the Raul Brasil public grade school in the municipality of Suzano, shooting dead at least five children and one adult, according to the Globo broadcaster.

Brazilian police are investigating a school shooting that took the lives of at least six people and injured 17 as domestic terrorism, the Renova Midia local media outlet reported on Thursday.

The day before, police reportedly revealed the names of two shooters: Guilherme Taucci Monteiro, 17 and Luiz Henrique de Castro, 25.

Suzano community members pay tribute to victims of Raul Brasil school shooting in Brazil in which two former students opened fire and killed eight people pic.twitter.com/urvseVEpZI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 14, 2019

According to Globo TV, the two attackers started shooting inside the school and then committed suicide.