Colombia, Chile Close Their Airspace for Boeing 737 MAX After Ethiopia Crash

"As of today, B-737 MAX airplanes will not be able to operate on the national territory of cross the Colombian airspace", the Colombian agency said in a communique on Wednesday.
Chile’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced on the same that it would restrict Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights in the country’s airspace.
READ MORE: Boeing to Upgrade Software Across 737 MAX Fleet After Deadly Ethiopia Crash
Meanwhile, La Nacion news outlet reported, that Costa Rica’s General Directorate of Civil Aviation banned the flights of Boeing 737 MAX in its airspace, too.
The concerns over Boeing 737 MAX 8 safety prompted dozens of countries to either ground their fleet or close their airspace for the planes.
READ MORE: Safety of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Questioned Following Two Fatal Crashes
However, Boeing said in a statement on Wednesday that it had "full confidence" in the safety of its 737 MAX aircraft but supported the decision to temporarily ground the entire fleet of 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 series planes in the wake of the deadly crash in Ethiopia.
The US aviation agency said that the grounding would remain in effect pending further investigation.
READ MORE: India's Jet Airways Stops Flying Its Boeing 737 Max After Deadly Ethiopia Crash
All comments
Show new comments (0)