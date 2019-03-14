Mexico, Brazil Temporary Ground Their Boeing 737 MAX Fleet After Ethiopia Crash

"After the crash of two Boeing 737-8 planes and due to the similarities between these two cases, we have decided to suspend the commercial use of Boeing 737-8 by Brazilian companies as a preventative measure", Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Similarly, Mexico’s Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) said it had introduced a ban on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 flights.
"The Mexican state has decided to suspend all the operations of the Boeing MAX 8 and MAX 9 airplanes on both domestic and international flights until the next notice", the DGAC said in a statement, cited by the Financiero news outlet.
Both agencies added that the ban would remain in force until measures ensuring the safety of 737 MAX flights have been taken.
Boeing said in a Wednesday statement that the company had recommended that the FAA ground the entire global fleet of 371 airplanes, while insisting that the 737 Max aircraft were safe to fly.
American Airlines said that 24 of its aircraft were affected by the decision and began rebooking passengers, as did United Airlines, which operates 40 flights daily with 14 737 Max planes. Southwest did likewise for passengers on its 34 affected aircraft.
