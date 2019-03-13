Register
07:45 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    ExpoForum in the run-up to the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

    Argentina, Russia Discuss Oil, Gas Exploration, Infrastructure Projects

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    HOUSTON (Sputnik), Anastasia Dmitrieva - Argentine and Russian companies are examining not only projects to explore oil and gas fields in the South American state, but also infrastructure ones, like the plans to construct a railway to Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale deposit, Argentine Energy Secretary Gustavo Lopetegui told Sputnik in an interview.

    Last year, the Argentine authorities decided to unleash the potential of Vaca Muerta by developing a railway linking the shale deposit to the Atlantic port of Bahia Blanca.

    "We are talking with Russian companies, and they are interested not only in coming to explore some oil and gas, but they are also interested in infrastructure projects like a train in Vaca Muerta. We are in conversation with them,” Lopetegui said, asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Argentina helped to find more opportunities for cooperation.

    He also did not rule out the participation of Russia's energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft in future projects.

    READ MORE: Russia-Argentina Trade Growth Hits 25 Percent in 2018, Increase Expected — Envoy 

    Gustavo Lopetegui noted that Argentina hopes to attract more foreign companies to boost gas output in the country, adding that the country' capacities for gas production were not commensurate with the current modest gas output.

    Lopetegui revealed that Argentina currently used only 4 percent of its capacities in terms of gas production and expressed hope that the figure would only grow from year to year.

    "For that expansion to happen, many more companies need to come, not only producers but service contractors. The government's role is to assure that the needed infrastructure will be there timely in an adequate condition and we are working on that. The most important issue is that we are going in the right direction. It's important to maintain this direction," Lopetegui said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas.

    According to The Oil & Gas Year (TOGYiN) database, Argentina's gas reserves total 300 billion cubic meters (10 trillion cubic feet), with the country being the biggest gas producer in South America.

    READ MORE: Argentina 'Considers Russia a Partner in Military and Technical Cooperation' 

    Lopetegui added that Argentina has learned lessons from the recent economic crisis in the country and is currently "doing homework," seeking to ensure the economy's sustainable growth.

    "We are in a transition period. We had a big crisis last year and we have a lot of support from the international community, from practically all governments of G20 that came to our country last December [for G20 summit]. We hope that this year things will be improving, but by bit. We are doing our homework, so this time will be different and we'll have a sustainable growth," Lopetegui indicated.

    In 2018, Argentina faced a harsh economic crisis, with the exchange rate of the national currency, peso, having significantly fallen against the dollar and inflation rate having surged.

    In late August, Argentine President Mauricio Macri requested $50 billion package of the International Monetary Fund aid ahead of the schedule for fear that Argentina might fail to meet its debt obligations for 2019.

    Related:

    Euro May Become Alternative to Dollar in Russia-Argentina Transactions - Envoy
    Russia, Argentina to Sign Nuclear Cooperation Agreement During Putin's Visit
    Russia-Argentina 'Cocaine Case' Suspect Kovalchuk Extradited to Russia – Lawyer
    Tags:
    interview, Rosneft, Gazprom, Gustavo Lopetegui, Russia, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse