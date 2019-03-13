US to Hold Venezuela's Military Responsible for Protecting Citizens - Bolton

"We will continue to intensify our efforts to end Maduro’s usurpation of Venezuela’s Presidency and will hold the military and security forces responsible for protecting the Venezuelan people", Bolton said in a statement on Twitter.
The United States has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions against Venezuela in response to the political developments in the country. In January, the United States blocked $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela’s oil company PDVSA.
READ MORE: PDVSA’s Subsidiary Seeking $1.2 Bln Loan Amid US Sanctions Against Venezuela
Bolton said Monday that Washington had put "on notice" the insurance companies and flag carriers facilitating oil shipments from sanctioned Venezuela.
Venezuela entered a tumultuous political crisis in January after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself to be the country’s interim president.
READ MORE: US Seeks to Form Coalition For Gov't Change in Venezuela — Bolton
Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May 2018 election, has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and has insisted that Washington is attempting to stage a coup in Venezuela.
READ MORE: US Not Planning Military Intervention in Venezuela, But Option on Table — Bolton
All comments
Show new comments (0)