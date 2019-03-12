Russian Deputy FM, Brazilian Top Diplomats Discuss Regional Situation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov discussed on Monday with Brazilian Foreign Ministry senior officials the development of bilateral relations along with the situation in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the consultations, which were held in the inherent constructive atmosphere of the Russian-Brazilian dialogue, pressing issues relating to the bilateral cooperation, the international agenda, including taking into account Brazil's presidency of the BRICS, and the regional issues have been discussed", the statement said.

Later in the week, Ryabkov is expected to participate in the meeting of sherpas and sous-sherpas of BRICS countries that will be held in the Brazilian city of Curitiba on Thursday-Friday.

On Monday, Ryabkov met with Brazilian Secretary for Bilateral Negotiations in Asia, Oceania and Russia Reinaldo Jose de Almeida Salgado and was received by Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araujo.

According to a diplomatic source, cited by Sputnik, the political crisis in neighboring Venezuela was also one of the topics of Ryabkov’s high-profile talks in Brazil — a country that, unlike Russia, recognized US-backed self-proclaimed president of Venezuela Juan Guaido.

Brazil has become a host nation for Venezuelan refugees and has also been a partner with the United States as Washington tries to deliver humanitarian aid into Venezuela. Brazil has also been host to the Lima Group, which recently held a meeting in the country to address the Venezuelan crisis.

The White House said last week that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro would meet with US President Donald Trump on 19 March to discuss a wide range of mutual security concerns in the Latin American region, including the situation in Venezuela.

Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis. In January, lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected as the leader of opposition-led National Assembly, whose authority has not been recognized by other government branches since 2016. After his election was annulled by the Venezuelan Supreme Court, Guaido proclaimed himself the "interim leader" of Venezuela.

The United States immediately recognized Guaido, seized billions of dollars’ worth of the country’s oil assets and threatened to use military action against Maduro's government. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries have reaffirmed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

