Mexican Army Eliminates 6 Suspected Criminals in State of Tamaulipas – Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Six suspected criminals were shot dead by Mexican servicemen during two clashes in the country’s northeastern state of Tamaulipas, local media reported.

Both confrontations took place near the city of Nuevo Laredo, according to the Excelsior news portal.

During the first one, criminals attacked an army patrol. One of the perpetrators was killed, and three cars and weapons left behind by the attackers were seized by the soldiers. In another clash, the army eliminated five criminals.

There were no casualties recorded among the military and civilians.

The Tamaulipas state on the US border has seen gruesome gang wars between drug cartels over trafficking routes to the United States.