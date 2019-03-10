Blackout Occurs in Caracas' District, Leaving Embassies Without Electricity

The blackout happened in the Chacao municipality in the east of the Venezuelan capital. Diplomatic missions of Japan, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Argentina, Peru and other states are located in this area.
READ MORE: Maduro Says One of Venezuelan Energy Facilities Suffered Cyberattack on Saturday
Earlier, the blackout swept Venezuela as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported about "sabotage" at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant. Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out or 23 Venezuela's states. Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for waging an electric energy war against Venezuela. However, Washington denied having a role in the crisis.
