Blackout Occurs in Caracas' District, Leaving Embassies Without Electricity

CARACAS (Sputnik) – Power outages occurred on Saturday evening in one of the municipalities of Venezuela’s Caracas, where a number of diplomatic missions are situated, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The blackout happened in the Chacao municipality in the east of the Venezuelan capital. Diplomatic missions of Japan, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Argentina, Peru and other states are located in this area.

Until recently, Chacao remained one of the few areas in Caracas, which, despite frequent disruptions, was not left without electricity.

Earlier, the blackout swept Venezuela as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported about "sabotage" at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant. Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out or 23 Venezuela's states. Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for waging an electric energy war against Venezuela. However, Washington denied having a role in the crisis.