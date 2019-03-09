Plane Crash in Colombia Claims Lives of at Least 12 People - Authorities

The reason for the crash has yet to be revealed.

A plane with 12 people on board crashed in the vicinity of San Carlos de Guaroa and San Martín in Colombia.

The local media EITB said that there would be no survivors.

According to the Civil Aeronautics cited by Noticias Caracol, the crashed aircraft DC-3 belonged to the airline Laser and was registered 2494.

Prior to the crash, the plane declared an emergency.

Accidente Aéreo en el Meta, deja como resultado varias personas muertas, luego de que el piloto reportara emergencia (entre San Carlos de Guaroa y San Martín) e intentará aterrizar el avión DC-3 HK 2494 empresa Laser, cuando cubría la ruta San José del Guaviare — #Villavicencio pic.twitter.com/ioe2ejjaff — ▶ #Villavoalreves ▶ (@Villavoalreves) 9 марта 2019 г.

#ÚltimaHora Un avión DC3 HK2494 con 12 ocupantes se vino a tierra San Carlos de Guaroa y San Martín, la aeronave venía de San José del Guaviare a viilao, se ha conocido que una de sus ocupantes era la alcaldesa del municipio de Taraira — Vaupes Doris Lizeth Villegas Chará. pic.twitter.com/uYILpubgoY — Camioneros de Colombia (@manfrip_74) March 9, 2019

The twin-engine propeller plane that was first produced in the 1930s, reportedly crashed in the center-east of the country on a flight between the towns of San Jose del Guaviare and Villavicencio.