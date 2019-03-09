Pro-Guaido March Takes Place in Caracas (VIDEO)

The fresh rallies come amid reports that power supply is gradually being restored in some areas of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas following a major blackout which hit the country.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Caracas on Saturday in support of President Nicolas Maduro.

At the same time, another rally is taking place in Venezuela's capital, which is being led by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The demonstrations come after on Thursday a blackout swept Venezuela as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported a "sabotage" at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant. Media subsequently reported power outages in 21 of Venezuela's 23 states.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for waging an electric energy war against Venezuela, however, Washington denied any involvement in the blackout.

